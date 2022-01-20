Zendaya came up with bread-throwing idea for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Peter Parker is no stranger to danger, but let’s be honest, no one expected to see Andrew Garfield getting pelted by bread in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s latest hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield revealed that the hilarious scene in the hit action movie, where Zendaya’s character in the flick (Michelle Jones/MJ) tests the hero’s ‘Spidey-senses’ with baked goods – was concocted by none other than Zendaya herself. (Warning spoilers ahead!)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is Jon Watts’ final instalment in the Homecoming trilogy, and saw multiple Spider-Men travel through the multi-verse to meet Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Garfield reprises his role as an alternate version of the superhero – a first since his time as the character in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man and the 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

In No Way Home, we see Garfield’s character encounter Zendaya, who is sceptical on whether or not his Spider-Man Claim is real. In order to test that Garfield’s web-slinger is legit, she begins to test his ‘Spidey-sense or ‘Peter Tingle’ by throwing bread at him. However, Garfield humorously explains in the scene how his super instincts don’t work with bread.

“At first, Zendaya picks up a candlestick or something to like threaten me with in that first scene where I come in, but then there was this basket of bread,” Andrew said, recalling filming the moment. “That was her just going, ‘Can I just throw bread at him?’ and [director] Jon [Watts] was like, ‘Yeah, throw bread at him.'”

Zendaya’s idea of bread throwing helped introduce Garfield’s Spider-Man into the film brilliantly. It also gave us a quality comedic moment that helped the science fiction movie stand as one of the most enjoyable entries in the MCU yet.

Currently, Spider-Man: No way Home holds an impressive rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. In January 2022, it was also revealed that the movie had become the fourth highest-grossing film of all time. So, yeah, bread throwing evidently works – studios, pay attention.

