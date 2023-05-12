Spider-Man Homecoming and Venom are now on Disney Plus

Spider-Man has two parents – Marvel/Disney and Sony – which has made rights involving the character complicated for some time now. The other complication is that the Spider-Man movies aren’t always easy to access at home on streaming. Whereas the vast majority of MCU movies can be found on Disney Plus, this isn’t always the case for the Spider-Man movies.

Well, there’s some good news, because several Spider-Man movies have recently been added to the streaming service. Sam Riami’s Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) were all added to Disney Plus at the end of April. And now (from May 12), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Venom (2018) have also been added.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is arguably the best of the MCU Spider-Man trilogy, thanks largely to Michael Keaton’s superb Spider-Man villain Vulture. The two most memorable scenes are the one where Tom Holland’s Peter knocks on his date Liz’s door and Vulture answers – which prompted massive gasps of astonishment in theatres. And the other is when Peter is being ‘gently interrogated’ in the back of Adrian Toomes’ car on the way to the homecoming dance.

Venom is an extremely fun movie that has kickstarted Sony looking into its roster of Spider-Man villains and creating movies around them. They have several upcoming, including Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and El Muerto. Venom 2 was perhaps even more unhinged than the first, and we’ve got Venom 3 to look forward to, with writer Kelly Marcel stepping into the director’s chair.

While we wait to find out the future of Spidey within the MCU, we of course do have Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 to look forward to. Find out what we know about Kraven the Hunter so far, as well as Madame Web.