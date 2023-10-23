Some Deadpool 3 rumors are actually true, teases director

Every new Marvel project brings with it a whole range of casting rumors and theories on how the story might play out. Deadpool 3 is no different, but Shawn Levy, the director of the upcoming flick, has admitted fans have actually guessed correctly on some fronts.

Fans of the MCU are finally going to see the Merc with a Mouth causing chaos in their timeline, as Deadpool 3 will turn Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed anti-hero into a fully-fledged Marvel character. If that wasn’t exciting enough, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will accompany him in the upcoming Marvel movie, and it sounds like there could be even more crowd-pleasing cameos to come, too.

In an appearance on SiriusXM, Levy said: “I love the proliferation of casting rumors on the internet because I never have to say what’s real and what’s fantasy, so I’m just going to go with the very cliche ‘no comment’ on all things casting… I will say we’re lucky on this one. There’s certainly — is this an answer? A lot of the internet rumors are completely false, but some of them aren’t.”

The latest rumor to surface regarding the Marvel Phase 5 project is that Taylor Swift will make an appearance. It’s thought the pop queen could be the perfect fit for the role of the X-Men character, Dazzler, who is a musical mutant. That makes sense, right?

Levy had “no comment” on that one, too, when speaking to The Wrap, but given the fact we’ve already seen Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion in Eternals and She-Hulk, respectively, it’s not too far-fetched to imagine another musician to enter the multiverse in another of the new movies on the way.

There has been heavy speculation that Owen Wilson will make the jump from the Loki season 2 cast for Deadpool 3, as Mobius and the TVA could be pivotal to the narrative that sees the titular character trapped in the MCU. When we spoke to Loki producer Kevin Wright, he suggested the TVA will have a role to play in the “bigger universe,” so we are pretty confident we’ll see Mobius in the new Deadpool movie.

Of course, there is always the fear that things could get a little crowded, and I really hope Levy and his team don’t go over the top with cameos just because they can. Remember how Doctor Strange 2 had a bunch of stars show up for the Illuminati scene, only to be killed a minute later and seemingly have no impact on the future of the MCU at all? Yeah, let’s not do that again.

It seems Levy won't be spilling any secrets any time soon, so let's just watch all the Marvel movies in order over and over until Deadpool 3 arrives. Don't forget the Marvel series, too, and if you still think you have some time on your hands, you can take on our list of the best Marvel villains, if you dare.