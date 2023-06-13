Samuel L Jackson is “still bugged” by one particular MCU regret

From the earliest of MCU movies to the countless Marvel series, Samuel L. Jackson has appeared in nearly all of them as S.H.I.E.L.D director Nick Fury. And he always steals the show, firmly placing himself as one of our favorite MCU characters.

And now, he’s getting his own TV series with the upcoming Secret Invasion release date. Not too shabby.

But when it comes to what he’s missed out on, Samuel L. Jackson has admitted that there’s one part of the MCU timeline that he thinks Nick Fury didn’t quite get the chance to let loose in.

“I’m constantly questioning when they bring me in, or ask me to come in and do stuff,” he explained [via Sway’s Universe]. “I always try to figure out like, ‘Why the hell did I not show up in Wakanda?’ Like, it’s Nick Fury? He fucking knows Wakanda’s there. Why the hell is he not walking around somewhere?”

“And then Don [Cheadle] was like, ‘Well, why am I not in Wakanda?’ Anthony [Mackie]’s like, ‘Why am I…’ All the Black people in the Marvel Universe wanted to know, ‘How come we don’t get to go to Wakanda?’ Eventually they did, but I never did. So I still got a little thing… you can tell. I’m still bugged by it.”

Earlier on, Jackson discusses his admiration for the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the King of Wakanda until the actor sadly passed away in 2020. Of course, if Nick Fury had been part of a Wakanda-based storyline, he would have had the chance to work with Boseman directly.

“Chad [Boseman] was a different kind of thing,” Jackson said. “He’s such a good dude. Him being Black Panther, or T’Challa as we know him, was so close to who he is in terms of being a human being. A heroic human being, a good brother. And losing him, and losing his essence in that character, changes the tone of what the story was.”

