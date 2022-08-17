She-Hulk will be in Avengers 5, says Mark Ruffalo

The Hulk actor and MCU spoiler king Mark Ruffalo has claimed new MCU character She-Hulk will have a part to play in the future Avengers movies. Ahead of the She-Hulk release date on streaming service Disney Plus, Ruffalo revealed “there’s not going to be another Avengers without” his new co-star Tatiana Maslany.

Ruffalo has been a part of the MCU for over a decade now, first appearing in the ultimate team-up superhero movie The Avengers (or Avengers Assemble for our readers in the UK). Now, he’s set to pass on the baton to Maslany, who leads the new Marvel series as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin who also happens to turn into a big, green superhuman.

Ahead of the TV series‘ debut, Maslany and Ruffalo were speaking to The Hollywood Reporter when Ruffalo, who has been known to drop more than the odd spoiler in the past, revealed Maslany should prepare to be part of the Avengers from now on.

In response to Maslany joking that Ruffalo should let her have a year of being the main Hulk in the MCU, Ruffalo agreed and said: “All right, you can have a year. No, she’s in now, there’s not going to be another Avengers without her.”

The idea of being in upcoming MCU movies seemed like news to Maslany, who responded, “What?” Ruffalo simply replied, “That’s what I’m hearing.”

For now though, the small screen will suffice for Maslany, whose Marvel Phase 4 comedy series launches on Disney Plus on August 18. The show will also star Jameela Jamil, Benedict Wong, and Tim Roth.

Check out our She-Hulk episode 1 review to get the lowdown on what to expect. For more MCU fun, here’s how to watch the Marvel movies in order.