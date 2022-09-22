She-Hulk has Anthony Mackie “excited” for Marvel Phase 5

In the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson finally embraced the mantle of Captain America, paving the way for his own solo movie — Captain America: New World Order — in 2024. Now that the MCU Phase 4 is coming to an end, Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie spoke with IMDB about his hopes for Marvel’s Phase 5 — as well as his recent thoughts about the latest Marvel TV series, She-Hulk.

Starring Tatiana Maslaney as the titular character, She-Hulk explores Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, navigating her new Hulk-like powers within the context of a legal drama series, which also includes a range of exciting cameos like Wong, Hulk, and Daredevil.

Speaking to IMDB about the series, Mackie said, “I’m excited. I mean, She-Hulk was great, being the last [Phase 4] series on Disney Plus, and it was just different from the norm. You can see Marvel giving the writers the opportunity to spread their wings and look at the Marvel universe in a different way.”

Talk then turned to his upcoming solo superhero movie and how Sam Wilson has evolved since his first appearance in 2016. “You know, Malcolm Spellman [Captain America 4’s writer] and I have been going back and fourth, and it’s really unique and interesting to see how the character and the universe is evolving.”

He continued, “He’s evolved. You’ve seen him go from a fan of The Avengers to one of their colleagues, so he recognizes the amount of responsibility that goes into that. So he’s taking that full-steam ahead like, being a military guy, he takes things in his stride.”

She-Hulk is currently available to watch on streaming service Disney Plus, with new episodes dropping weekly, while Captain America 4 is scheduled for a May 3, 2024 release date.