Marvel series star doesn’t know when their MCU character will return

Tatiana Maslany, the star of the Marvel series She-Hulk, has shared that she doesn’t yet know of any plans for her return. Speaking with GoldDerby, the actor shared that the status of She-Hulk season 2 is currently unknown.

“I feel like the internet knows more than I do. But I’d love to see what’s [next]. I’d love to put her…in like a totally different scenario, a different universe — which is so fun about the Marvel universe is that there are multiple.”

Maslany went on to flesh out how she could see her She-Hulk MCU character fitting into the multiverse. “There’s a multiverse, I didn’t know if you’re aware, but there is a multiverse. But putting her in a situation that is very unlikely, I think that would be super fun. The thing about She-Hulk, to me, is that she’s so out of place, and that out-of-placeness, I think has got legs.”

Maslany’s comments are optimistic, and even though she sounds uncertain about when – or if – her return might come, she still clearly has a lot of ideas. So, though it looks like the She-Hulk season 2 release date could be way off, if it does come it could be just as exciting as the first.

Of course, one of the other plot threads that She-Hulk season 1 seemed to be establishing was Planet Hulk. With Bruce’s return at the end, as well as the Abomination and Skaar, it seemed that the comedy series was heading in a distinctly green direction.

Then, there was also the fact that Maslany’s Jennifer began her relationship with Matt Murdoch, and this might be something that is explored much more in the upcoming Daredevil season 4.

So with all this and Maslany's own ideas, there's plenty of space for She-Hulk season 2 to grow into, no doubt.