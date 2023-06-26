Secret Invasion star can’t believe most shocking moment didn’t leak

[Spoilers ahead for Secret Invasion Episode 1] If you’ve seen the first episode of new Disney Plus Marvel series Secret Invasion, you will have seen the shocking end of long-running MCU character Maria Hill, played by Cobie Smulders. And the worst part is that she was killed by Samuel L. Jackson, who was playing Skrull baddy Gravik who had shape-shifted into Nick Fury.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smulders expressed her surprise that the surprise twist was kept secret for so long. “I was told right off the bat when [Marvel Studios Co-President] Lou D’Esposito gave me a call to chat about just joining up [on Secret Invasion], and so I’ve known about it for years, which is really funny. It’s nice to finally have it out there. I’m surprised I didn’t let her slip, so I’ve known for a while.”

“It was shot at this town square just north of London [The Piece Hall in Halifax, West Yorkshire, England]. So we went through the sequence of events as they played out with explosions and running and chasing, and then we ended with that.” We’re sure that Smulders describing Secret Invasion filming location Halifax as ‘just north of London’ will go down well with our British readers.

Smulders continued; “There were a lot of people around, so, again, I’m surprised that there wasn’t an image that got leaked. I guess that’s the respect that Marvel has earned over the last decade, which is like, ‘Don’t spoil it for people.’ And nobody did, thankfully.”

Thankfully – considering the series is called Secret Invasion – the secrets have been kept well by cast, crew and passers by who may have witnessed important scenes being filmed. Of course, the series is operating in a world where there are shapeshifters and multiverses, so the chances of Smulders coming back at some point are pretty high.

New episodes of Secret Invasion air on Wednesdays on Disney Plus. While you’re waiting for the next installment, check out our guide to SABER explained and find out how many Skrulls live on earth.