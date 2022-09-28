Secret Invasion gives Maria Hill the “most depth” she’s had in the MCU

Cobie Smulders (who plays Maria Hill) has been discussing Marvel’s Secret Invasion series which will be coming to Disney Plus next year. The series is set to have an all-star cast, including Samuel L. Jackson, Martin Freeman and Ben Mendelsohn reprising their MCU roles and new cast members including Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman.

Speaking to TV Line, Smulders says; “It looks so good and it’s a very different tone than I’ve seen [in the MCU]. I mean, having Sam [Jackson] in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think it really sets his character up in a really interesting way that I’ve always wanted to see.”

“It’s the most depth I’ve been able to show of Maria Hill,” Smulders continues “That’s the beauty of these series that Marvel is doing, you’re able to really get backstory of these characters. What are the conversations that happen when they’re just sitting around drinking coffee? It’s not like, ‘We’ve gotta get the bad guys! We’ve gotta get the thing! We’ve gotta save the world again!’ It’s like, ‘Let’s just have a chat, let’s go for a walk.’ We get to see those kinds of moments and be a bit more intimate with the characters.”

Secret Invasion is going to have a plot based around the villains in 2019’s Captain Marvel – the Skrulls. Mendelsohn will reprise his role as the shape-shifting Talos, and Ben-Adir will play Rebel Skrull Leader Gravik. Jackson’s Nick Fury teams up with Talos to try to prevent the Skrulls infiltrating the highest levels of government on Earth. Don Cheadle’s Rhodey will feature in one episode, but this could just be a brief cameo.

Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross had an important role to play in Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, as someone who was initially supposed to control and regulate the Avengers following the Sokovia Accords, but who becomes a major ally. It will be interesting to see how his character develops in Black Panther 2 and Secret Invasion.

Smulders’ Maria Hill has always been a great partner to Nick Fury, so it will be good to see the light shone on her a bit more too. While we wait for Secret Invasion, keep up-to-date with our guide to Marvel’s Phase 4.