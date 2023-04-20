Scarlet Witch’s MCU return just got a very disappointing update

When The Scarlet Witch became an unexpected Marvel villain in Doctor Strange 2, her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was left up in the air. Although she redeemed herself by the end of the superhero movie, there was the small fact of her collapsing a whole castle onto herself which, superhero or not, is something that not many people would survive.

When asked about the MCU character‘s future, she said, “It’s a hard question for me to answer because I feel like my words are always twisted every time I answer it,” she explained, before adding, “Yes, I hope so. I have no idea. When I say that, it’s not because I have a loaded answer. It’s because I say, ‘Yes I hope so,’ and I mean it at face value.”

When pressed further on the talk show, the Marvel series actor revealed that she’s “absolutely not” filming anything, hasn’t seen a script, and hasn’t even got written confirmation of her MCU future. “There’s no contract,” she said. “There you go.”

