Ryan Reynolds is open to Deadpool and Wolverine doing a musical

The Merc with the Mouth is known for snappy one-liners, but can he belt out a tune too? In a recent interview with Deadline, Ryan Reynolds, the star of Deadpool 3, has addressed the topic of a potential musical Marvel movie.

Superhero movies have been branching out creatively as of late. We’ve had Marvel introduce the Multiverse, and DC deliver quality standalone action movies such as The Batman and Joker. And, of course, now the new movie Deadpool 3 is set to play with timelines as Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine returns to the IP – despite his exit from the franchise following Logan.

The genre is still being pushed today. The Joker 2, starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, is set to be a musical, leaving many fans to wonder if showtunes will be in Marvel’s future too. Reynolds, who starred in the musical comedy movie Spirited back in 2022, was asked if Deadpool 3 will be following the musical trend set by the upcoming DC movie.

Reynolds clarified that he isn’t aware of any musical Deadpool developments but isn’t totally closed off if some choreographed numbers head his way.

“I don’t know,” the actor explained. “I would have trouble singing as I’m gargling his blood [laughs]. No, we’ll see.”

When it comes to genre-breaking films, Deadpool 3 has all the makings to break expectations. In the previous Deadpool movies, we have seen hard-hitting jokes, self-deprecating humour, and fourth wall breaks. So adding some musical elements won’t be challenging in theory at all.

Still, as Reynolds hasn’t confirmed any singing numbers for the MCU character, we’ll have to wait and see what the upcoming flick brings. Deadpool 3 is set to release on September 6, 2024.

For more franchise fun, here is everything we know about Marvel Phase 5. Or, if you are curious about Reynolds’ musical skills, you can read our Spirited review.