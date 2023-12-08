Marvel rumored to be recasting the original Avengers

There might not be many OG Avengers left at this point, but according to insiders, Marvel are looking to catapult the cinematic universe back to its glory days by recasting some key characters.

While Thor, Hulk, and Hawkeye remain, the MCU just isn’t the same without some of the OGs like Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Natasha Romanoff. It’s difficult to imagine those Marvel characters being played by anyone else, but according to one Marvel insider, it’s a possibility the House of Mouse are playing with in order to give the franchise a much-needed reset and new lease of life in order to make the best movie possible.

In a question to @MyTimeToShineH on Twitter, one fan wrote, “What’s it looking like in regards to Secret Wars soft-rebooting the MCU? Can we expect to see new actors playing Tony, Steve and Natasha post-Secret Wars so we’ll finally be getting those characters in the same universe as the X-Men, Fantastic Four, etc.?”

The purported Marvel insider’s reply was short but sweet, simply writing “Yes to all of it,” but how likely are we to see these changes in action? It’s long be rumored that upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Secret Wars will recast the role of Iron Man as Kevin Feige and co continue to explore Variants, the multiverse, and how to unite the worlds of the MCU and X-Men.

It wouldn’t be the first time they recast an Avenger, with Ed Norton being swiftly replaced by Mark Ruffalo as Hulk after one movie. But it’s hard to imagine anyone doing a better job in those roles than Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans. Ultimately, only time will tell.

