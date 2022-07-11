Paul Rudd surprises bullied MCU fan with Ant-Man gifts

Not content with playing a superhero on screen as part of the MCU, Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd has recently become a real life hero after he went above and beyond for a fan who was getting bullied. Unlike his little MCU character, Rudd went big as he sent lots of cool gifts for the young fan, along with a heart-warming message of support.

Rudd has been a part of the MCU timeline since his 2015 solo MCU movie Ant-Man hit the big screen, and the beloved actor is a real fan favourite. Now, it seems there is not just a good argument to suggest Paul Rudd is the sexiest Avenger, but may also be the nicest and most generous Avenger too.

After a young boy’s classmates refused to sign his yearbook, the upsetting situation reached viral status online when his mother posted about it. Rudd since reached out to the 12-year-old comic book fan and more than made up for it. Not only did the boy receive a super cool Ant-Man helmet, but a personal message from the hero himself.

Rudd took time out of his schedule to arrange a FaceTime call with Brody, the boy who was being bullied by his classmates. “I heard about you,” Rudd said in the video. “I’m like, ‘I gotta talk to this kid because this kid sounds like my kind of guy.'”

Rudd sent a signed Ant-Man helmet, which featured a little message of support: “For my good friend Brody, for when he takes on the world!”

The actor also sent a lovely written message, telling Brody, “It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better,” Rudd wrote. “There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish.”

Isn’t that just the sweetest story of the day? We’re not crying, you are! Paul Rudd will next appear in Marvel’s Phase 4 when Ant-Man 3 hits ours screens.