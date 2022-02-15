Original Doctor Strange director reacts to new Multiverse of Madness trailer

The original director for the upcoming MCU flick Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Scott Derrickson, has shared his thoughts on the new trailer for the film, which landed on February 13, 2022. Fans will be pleased to learn that the filmmaker, despite having walked away from the production, has given the action movie a big tick of approval.

After helming the 2016 success that was the first Doctor Strange movie, Derrickson was initially signed on to direct Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) next feature film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, in January 2020, Derrickson left the production, claiming that there were creative differences over the film’s direction between himself and Marvel Studios. His departure led to him working on Blumhouse’s horror movie The Black Phone instead, and Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead) replaced him as the new Strange director.

After the latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released, Derrickson took to social media to respond to a fan who asked for his thoughts on the teaser. Luckily Derrickson had nothing but nice things to say about the clip. “The trailer is great, and of course, I’m excited!” He wrote. “I love Sam — he was the right director for this one, just as The Black Phone was the right film for me to go make. All is good.”

You can check out Derrickson’s original Tweet below:

The trailer is great and of course I’m excited! I love Sam — he was the right director for this one, just as The Black Phone was the right film for me to go make. All is good. https://t.co/hksv0pDcPe — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) February 14, 2022

Getting the thumbs up from Derrickson is a big deal. The filmmaker is responsible for ushering in the famed dimension bending warlock to a wider audience, and steered the first 2016 Doctor Strange film to a box-office victory, grossing an impressive $677 million worldwide. With his approval and vocal support for Raimi, it appears that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will deliver the same high-quality filmmaking seen in its predecessor.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release on May 6, 2022. For more superhero stories, here is our guide to Marvel Phase 4.