Nova is coming to the MCU, with Moon Knight writer attached

Deadline is reporting that Marvel Studios and Disney are developing a Nova project, with Moon Knight Sabir Pirzada attached. It is not yet clear if this will be a movie, but it’s more likely that it will be a Disney Plus series.

Richard Rider is granted super strength, near invulnerability, the power to fly, and a uniform with a sealed life-support system when he is chosen at random by a Centurion alien to inherit the title of Nova Prime. The main characters that he interacts with who are currently in the MCU are the Skrulls, who feature heavily in Captain Marvel. He could therefore potentially have ties to Ms. Marvel, who is getting her own Disney Plus series starting this summer.

Rider comes to possess the Nova Force, a vast energy source that grants him super strength and durability. He has come up against the Silver Surfer (seen in Fantastic 4) and held his own. After two largely unsuccessful attempts at Fantastic 4 movies, these characters could potentially be folded into the MCU. He is a member of an intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps.

Moon Knight premieres on March 30 on Disney Plus and will be a limited series that shouldn’t be too concerned with crossing over to other MCU characters or plots. Ms. Marvel comes this summer (probably June) and will set up her character to join Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in The Marvels. She-Hulk will also be coming later this year (we don’t yet know when) and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will certainly appear. We don’t yet know if or how she will be tied to the wider MCU, however.

