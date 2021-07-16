Kevin Feige says Marvel Studios is still figuring out the MCU’s multiverse

Let’s be honest, as we move into phase four of the Marvel cinematic universe, we can all agree that things are starting to get pretty complicated, even for the studio execs. Kevin Feige has revealed that a group at Marvel studios recently met to establish the rules for how the Multiverse will work in the MCU going forward.

Talks of a multiverse first appeared in 2016’s Doctor Strange. It was later hinted at in Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, the first official introduction came in the Disney Plus series, Loki. Its season one finale changed the course of the current timeline for good, drop-kicking it and breaking the MCU’s universe into a multitude of different directions. With the Disney series firmly putting the multiverse into effect, it seems like the MCU will be relying on it pretty heavily for all its future content.

In an interview with D23 Inside Disney Podcast, Kevin Feige confirmed that the studio is working on establishing the rules of all the interconnecting timelines. He assured fans that, despite all the crossovers we will undoubtedly be seeing soon, things won’t get too messy in the studio’s upcoming films.

“The multiverse is coming up in a big way”, Feige said “There’s interconnectivity there that people have already started to see and suss out, and I had a meeting this morning with the whole broad Marvel Studios team going through the multiverse and the rules of the multiverse and exactly how to really deliver on the excitement surrounding the multiverse.”

The next movie that will see the multiverse will be Spider-Man: No Way Home. Reports and rumours have suggest that Peter Parker will battle past cinematic Spider-Man villains, Dr Ock, and Electro, bringing Andrew Garfield’s and Tobey Maguire’s universes into the current Marvel timeline. Following Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next film will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will feature Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who has the ability to jump across different universes.

Only time will tell how exactly the multiverse concept will work out for Marvel Studios. However, we will be able to get a clearer picture about the MCU’s future direction once Spider-man: No Way Home hits the big screen on December 17 in the UK and US.