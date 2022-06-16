Ms Marvel star got in trouble for watching WandaVision on her phone

WandaVision is, unsurprisingly, one of the MCU‘s most popular TV series. After being a supporting character in so many Marvel movies, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff was finally able to take centre stage, with the show examining her grief at losing Vision through the medium of classical sitcoms, with each new episode taking place in a different era.

It also saw Wanda complete her transformation to the Scarlet Witch and introduced us to her children, Billy and Tommy, which helped set the stage for her villainous role in Doctor Strange 2. Many of us were glued to our screens as soon as a new instalment was released, desperate to unravel the secrets of Westview, and Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel, is no different.

In an interview with Marvel, Zenobia Shroff, who plays Muneeba Khan, recounted how Vellani once flipped out on-set after watching an episode of WandaVision (we’re guessing it was the Agatha Harkness reveal). “She was on her iPad between takes. WandaVision had come out, and [while she was watching] she said ‘What?’ out loud and she fell to the floor because she was so excited about what she had just seen,” Shroff recounted. “I don’t know what it was. I didn’t want to interrupt her viewing. But yeah, she’s very excited. She’s a fangirl.”

Saagar Shaikh, who plays Kamala’s older brother Aamir, also shared a WandaVision-related story during the interview. “I’ll tell you a secret,” he said. “Kevin Feige got mad at her for watching WandaVision on her phone. He’s like, ‘They’re not made for phones! Watch it on TV!'”

From the outset, Shaikh said Vellani wore her love for the MCU on her sleeve. “I think one of the first days, it may have been the first or second day I met her, she was like, which movie do you like better — Infinity War or Endgame?” he recalled. “That was her test to see if she likes me or not.”

WandaVision and Ms Marvel are now both available to watch on streaming service Disney Plus.