Ms Marvel star regularly texts Kevin Feige to argue about the MCU

One of the most endearing qualities of Kamala Khan, the latest teen superhero to join the MCU in TV series Ms Marvel is that, at her core, she is a huge nerd about The Avengers. It turns out that this is a quality that Iman Vellani, who portrays Khan in the Disney Plus series, shares with her character.

In her interview with Elite Daily, where she’s described as “a late-aughts Tumblr fan account in human form,” Vellani revealed that she often finds herself arguing with Kevin Feige — the architect of the MCU itself — about certain aspects of the cinematic universe.

“Every time I talk to Kevin, we have this argument where I say, ‘‘The MCU is not Earth-616,” she said. “He’s like, ‘It is because I said so.’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s [Earth-]199999’. According to Vellani, Feige “hates it” when she argues against Earth-616 being canon to the MCU Phase 4. “So, we keep having this argument, and then they put 616 in the movie [Doctor Strange 2],” she added. “I’m like, ‘Kevin, you know it’s not 616.’ He just sends me a sad face. I was like, ‘Great.'”

That isn’t the only MCU hot take Vellani revealed during her Elite Daily interview. She also said that she thinks Thor is the most misunderstood Marvel movie, and unlike her on-screen character, her favourite Avenger isn’t Captain Marvel. It’s Iron Man.

Adding that Iron Man is her favourite MCU movie, Vellani explained, “Obviously, Tony Stark, a middle-aged white dude and me, a 16 year-old brown kid — they’re not the same thing. But I related to a lot of his inner conflict of what does it mean to do the right thing and be a good person? And how can you be a good person when you’ve done so much wrong, and how do you eradicate those errors?”

You can see Vellani in action by watching Ms Marvel on streaming service Disney Plus now.