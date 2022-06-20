Ms Marvel star heard she’s in The Marvels via Disney’s announcement

Joining the cinematic behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a pretty big deal for any actor, but especially for Marvel superfan Iman Vellani. The young actor stars in her own TV series on the streaming service Disney Plus, but the Ms Marvel star only found out she had nabbed the role via Disney’s public announcements.

Vellani has dived into the MCU timeline as Kamala Khan, also known as the young hero Ms Marvel, and her new sci-fi series is a big hit for Disney, with our review suggesting it could be the best MCU show so far. Vellani will also reprise her role as the MCU character in the upcoming Phase 4 movie The Marvels, where she will join forces with her idol Brie Larson, also known as Captain Marvel.

In a recent interview with Variety, Vellani spoke of her excitement about featuring in future MCU movies, and how she didn’t even know she would be appearing in The Marvels until she saw an announcement at the Disney Investor Day.

“It was a night shoot when they were announcing everything at Disney Investor Day,” Vellani recalled. “Right before they announced The Marvels cast, I get a text from Disney PR, I get a text from Brie Larson and I get a text from our producers all at the same time saying I’m in the movie and then they announced it on the screen.”

“I was like, ‘Thank you.’ I had a hunch I was going to be in it, but more of a cameo role, not an actual main character, so it was cool,” Vellani continued.

Vellani not only plays an Avengers fanatic, but she is obsessed with the MCU herself in real life, and regularly speaks to Kevin Feige about the storylines and how they match up to the Marvel comic books.

Ms Marvel has made us fall in love with the MCU again, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this loveable character, and the very talented young actor who plays her.