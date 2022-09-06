Sadly, Ms Marvel isn’t connected to Agents of SHIELD

Among all the connections Ms Marvel has to the wider MCU, it seemed like Marvel series Agents of SHIELD may have gotten a nod. Some of the visual effects around the Clandestines mirror terrigenesis in SHIELD, suggesting perhaps they’re tied together. They are connected, but unfortunately, it wasn’t a mandate.

Speaking to The Direct, Kevin Yullie, VFX superviser on Ms Marvel, explained they used ideas from Agents of SHIELD, but it was just an internal choice. “It’s funny, because our company worked on Agents of SHIELD for the whole run of the show, and I’ve been on that show since the pilot,” Yullie says. “Terrigenesis, [Marvel Studios] didn’t bring it up to us, but we internally said, ‘It’s kind of like Terrigenesis, a little bit!’ You know, crystalising, I think the Terrigenesis was a little more volcanic in its look.”

If Marvel Studios let it happen in the fantasy series because of a connection to something else, Yullie can’t say. “Honestly, if they’re going down some Inhuman or X-Men path, that’s above my pay grade. I have no idea,” he explains. “We did both, we did those scenes, and I worked on some of those shots. I was a compositor, more of an artist back then, so I worked on some of those, but yeah, I have no idea.”

Of the Marvel shows that got short shrift in the MCU, Agents of SHIELD might be most disappointing. The TV series was the first small screen tie-in to all the Marvel movies, but eventually got sidelined due to studio politics.

Which is a shame, because Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, and the rest of the cast were great, even when the show itself wasn’t always up to scratch. At least Ms Marvel leaves the door open for some broader acknowledgement, however unlikely. One day!

