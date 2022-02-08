Ms. Marvel set photos tease Mysterio connection

We’re all keen to find out more about Ms. Marvel, the Disney Plus show which will have a teenage girl hero at the centre of it. And we’ve now been given a sneak-peek, which could provide a mysterious clue, through some candid on-set photos.

The star of the show is Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Muslim Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey, who is obsessed with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). She gains superpowers, including being able to drastically change her appearance, including her size. The Ms. Marvel of the show’s main power will be focused on harnessing energy, by the looks of it.

The photos taken on the set of Ms. Marvel, which is currently shooting additional photography, were shared by the Twitter account CosmicMMedia. They appear to show a large white (or maybe silver) drone being carried by two crewmembers. And we have seen these kinds of drones in the MCU before, being wielded by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Could this be a sign that Mysterio’s partner William Ginter Riva (Peter Billingsley) will be involved somehow?

With Moon Knight scheduled for release at the end of March 2022, Ms. Marvel could well be the next MCU show to hit Disney Plus after that, as it has a Summer 2022 release window.

You can see the Tweet that contain the image of the drone below;

🚨 Iman Vellani on set of the Disney+ #MsMarvel series during reshoots. The scene description: Kamala Khan is possibly being chased by drones, that looks similar to the one used by Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/5g8ZPBHyxr — Cosmic Media (@CosmicMMedia) February 7, 2022

It looks like Ms. Marvel will be a refreshing character to have in the MCU and it’s exciting to think about how she will slot into Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels with Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau, which will be coming in 2023.

