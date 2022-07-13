Ms Marvel: Is Kamala Khan the MCU’s first mutant?

Is Kamala Khan the MCU’s first mutant? The final episode of the latest MCU TV series just dropped, and as well as the standard chaos and destruction of a Marvel battle, the Ms Marvel finale also brought some pretty exciting developments for the future of the MCU timeline. Most notably, we may have just been introduced to the first mutant in the MCU.

Ms Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Muslim-Pakistani teenager from Jersey, who finds herself imbued with superpowers after discovering a family heirloom can unlock her special abilities. Kamala is a superhero fanatic, she knows everything about all the MCU characters, and now she gets to be a hero just like her idols. Well, maybe not just like them, as Ms Marvel may well be a new breed of hero altogether.

If you haven’t seen the Ms Marvel ending yet, we recommend you stop reading now because things are going to get super-spoilery from here on out. If you’re still reading, let’s dig into the theory that Kamala Khan could be a mutant.

By the sounds of it, yes. In the closing moments of the final episode of the MCU series, Bruno reveals to Kamala that he has discovered more about her genetic make-up that explains her powers, and it all comes down to a mutation.

Now, you don’t say the word “mutation” in the MCU without realising you’re laying the groundwork for the arrival of the X-Men. We’ve known that we will see X-Men characters pop up in an MCU movie at some point, and this appears to be the first big hint that mutants do indeed exist in this world.

THE FIRST MENTION OF “MUTATION” IN THE MCU AND THE #XMEN97 THEME PLAYING??? WHAT pic.twitter.com/ubueKIYWaz — X-Men News & Updates (@XMen97News) July 13, 2022

Sharp-eared viewers will also have heard a very short but distinctive piece of music from a certain ‘90s TV series as the topic of mutation comes up. That’s right, a little sample of the theme music from X-Men: The Animated Series plays very briefly, which is a huge tease to the impending X-Men influx.

Whether Kamala is actually the first mutant is a matter of debate. We’re sure there are other mutants out there waiting to be discovered, but for now, this is the first confirmation that a being with mutations is in the superhero game.

Kamala describes the idea of her mutation as “just another label,” and we’re sure it’s a word that will creep into the lexicon of MCU fans as Phase 4 continues. Watch this space!