Seth Rogen doesn’t like Marvel movies because they’re “for kids”

The MCU can’t please everyone, even if they’re a fan of the franchise’s source material. Seth Rogen, noted comics reader and adapter, has spoken out on why he doesn’t enjoy Marvel movies and TV series, stating they’re not even aimed at him.

“I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he’s hired to make these movies are great filmmakers,” he tells Total Film, via GamesRadar. “But as someone who doesn’t have children… It is [all] kind of geared towards kids, you know? There are times where I will forget. I’ll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me.'”

He’s not entirely wrong, in the sense that MCU films are by and large family movies, designed to be watched across age groups. That’s how each entry makes the guts of one billion dollars worldwide. But the assertion that because he doesn’t have kids they not “for” him is perhaps a little cynical.

Marvel series especially have branched out more tonally. Moon Knight and WandaVision border on being horror series, and What If…? has some truly dark moments.

Rogen has produced some of the more adult-oriented superhero drama series, like Preacher and The Boys, with his long-time collaborator Evan Goldberg. He acknowledges they’re in Marvel’s playground, even if they aren’t using those toys.

“Truthfully, without Marvel, The Boys wouldn’t exist or be interesting. I’m aware of that. I think if it was only Marvel, it would be bad. But I think it isn’t – clearly,” he says. “An example I’m always quoting is, there’s a point in history where a bunch of filmmakers would have been sitting around, being like, ‘Do you think we’ll ever make a movie that’s not a Western again? Everything’s a Western! Westerns dominate the fucking movies. If it doesn’t have a hat and a gun and a carriage, people aren’t going to go see it any more’.”

