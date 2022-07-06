This is the Marvel movie Quentin Tarantino wanted to make

We all know that Tarantino has flirted with the idea of making an MCU movie in the past. Starring Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark, 2008 action movie Iron Man was the first piece in the elaborate MCU puzzle, which continued into Phase 4 after Stark died sacrificing himself in 2019 epic Avengers: Endgame. Tarantino was one of the directors considered for that first project, but as we know, the gig ultimately went to Jon Favreau, who also appeared on-screen as Happy Hogan in several Marvel movies.

We may never see Tarantino’s vision of Iron Man, but the acclaimed director revealed in an interview on The Nerdist Podcast that there is one Marvel character in particular that he would definitely want to make a movie about: Luke Cage.

Also known as Power Man, Cage participates in a risky experiment while imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. Naturally, this experiment went wrong, leaving him with super-strength and indestructible skin. Along with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher, Luke Cage had his own Netflix series, with Mike Colter playing the hero-for-hire.

Talking about his vision for a Luke Cage film, Tarantino said, “One of the outside projects that I considered doing was a Luke Cage movie. Luke Cage was my hero when I was a kid collecting comic books. He was my favourite character, and I always made [the comics] into a movie in my head every time I [read] them.”

Given that Marvel’s Netflix portfolio is now officially owned by Disney, and stars from other TV series like Daredevil are making their way over to other MCU movies and series, Luke Cage getting a solo MCU movie isn’t completely out of the realms of possibility. And who better to direct than Tarantino?

Both seasons of Luke Cage are now available to watch on the streaming service Disney Plus.