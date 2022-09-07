Morbius is now streaming on Netflix

If you thought the summer of Morbius was over, you were sadly mistaken. Dread it, run from it, Morbius arrives all the same, and this time he’s arriving on the streaming service Netflix so you can watch some vampire action whenever you want.

If you didn’t catch the MCU-Sony flick the first time it was in cinemas, or the second time it was in cinemas, then now is your chance to find out what you were missing out on. The superhero movie became a cultural phenomenon upon its release, with Morbin’ time becoming a part of the social lexicon for film fans around the globe. The comic book horror movie was critically panned, but at least it made people laugh.

Our Morbius review was less than kind, describing the action movie as a “failure in the fundamentals of filmmaking.” But don’t just take our word for it, subscribe to Netflix and check it out for yourself.

Morbius stars Jared Leto as the titular doctor turned vampire, taking on Doctor Who actor Matt Smith in the process as the pair contend with their newfound thirst for blood.

The thriller movie is only available on Netflix in the US at the moment, so don’t get too excited if you’re from the UK or beyond. Morbius now joins the ranks of some of the best Netflix movies streaming right now, and we’re sure it will become the cornerstone of your next movie night.

