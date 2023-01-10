Luke Cage star Mike Colter isn’t keen on returning to MCU, here’s why

When it comes to the MCU canon, the big question mark is around the Netflix Marvel series – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. But these TV series are officially coming back into the Marvel/Disney Plus fold with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil return and a potential new Jessica Jones project on the way. However, Luke Cage actor Mike Colter may be avoiding this new comeback train.

In an interview with Screenrant, Colter explained that while he appreciated the opportunity to work with Marvel, he is the kind of actor who wants to keep moving forward instead of revisiting past roles. “I’m happy for Charlie to go back and do Daredevil again because I know he really loves that character,” he said.

“But I had a good run. I was really appreciative of the opportunity, but I’d like to focus and just try other things. I never looked back, but Luke Cage is a great opportunity.”

Colter played the titular hero in the Luke Cage Netflix series, which first debuted in 2016 and ran for two seasons. The thriller series was met with positive reviews, so for many fans, Colter’s distancing from the character may be disappointing. However, not all hope is lost on the Luke Cage front, friends.

While the star may not be overly keen to return to the MCU, he hasn’t closed off all possibilities regarding a comeback either. Colter did clarify that if the studio approached him personally, he would “talk.”

“I’m sure there’s tons [more to do]. I mean, we didn’t beat a dead horse there. We had more to do. But that’s Marvel’s character,” he said. “I look at it as I had a good chance to play that role, and then it’s their character. They can do whatever they want with it, and good luck. If they call me, we’ll talk.”

So who knows? We may still get a Luke Cage Colter come back yet. In the meantime, Colter’s new movie starring Gerard Butler, titled Plane, hits US cinemas on January 13 2023, and UK theatres on January 27. For more MCU fun, here is everything we know about Marvel Phase 5, and our guide to Daredevil season 4.