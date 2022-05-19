Daredevil season 4 reportedly coming to Disney Plus

Variety are reporting that a new season of Marvel’s Daredevil is going ahead at Disney Plus, as has been expected for some time. Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who are known for a TV show called Cover Affairs, are attached to write and executive produce – their sources say. There is yet to be any official comment or confirmation.

Charlie Cox played Matt Murdock in Daredevil for three seasons on Netflix, before it was cancelled in 2018. It took a long time for a deal to be made, but all of the Marvel Netflix shows – including Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Punisher – have now moved to Disney Plus.

Cox has been open for the last four years about his desire to return to the character. First Vincent D’Onofrio’s villain Kingpin had a cameo in Disney Plus series Hawkeye, then Cox’s Murdock himself had a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was clear that Disney were keen for the characters to work their way into the MCU somehow and that Marvel weren’t done exploring the world of the blind lawyer in Hell’s Kitchen.

Daredevil, like the other Netflix Marvel shows, was known for its dark themes, violence and sexual content. Now that its home is on Disney Plus, there will be some concern that it won’t be as graphic with its gore or explicit in its depictions. Daredevil was praised for its fight choreography, with one particular fight in an apartment stairwell being compared to The Raid.

Fans will be keen to know if Deborah Ann Woll, who played Karen, and Elden Henson, who played Foggy, will be returning. The dynamic of the three best friends and colleagues was central to the show.

While we wait for confirmation of Daredevil’s return, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 4.