Lucky the Pizza dog from Hawkeye is living their best life

Jolt, the animal actor who played Lucky the Pizza Dog in Marvel’s Disney Plus show Hawkeye, is enjoying a break from a hard life of eating pizza and wearing bobbly Christmas headbands. Jolt’s owner posts occasional updates on her very own Instagram account, including a shot of her being covered in lipstick kisses for Valentine’s Day.

The only difference between Lucky and Jolt is that Jolt has two eyes and is a girl. However, Jolt’s owner clearly knows its still important to protect the eyes of the gorgeous golden retriever – because the latest snap shows Jolt in a very cool pair of doggy sunglasses. Jolt looks very much like a superhero action dog, like her co-stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Jolt is pictured in front of a waterfall, looking like she’s about to perform a daring rescue.

Jolt appeared in every scene in which Lucky appeared, there were no times when a CGI dog was used, and she did all of her own stunts. Greg Steele, the VFX supervisor was particularly impressed with her; “she was able to pull everything off exactly as we had hoped.”

Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas told The Digital Fix that “he’s a great character, and, yes, such a key part of who Kate (Bishop, played by Steinfeld) is and comes to be. I mean, I love Lucky, I sincerely hope to do more with Lucky, and I think that opportunity is still open.” Given the connections between Hawkeye and Echo, which is currently filming, there could potentially be a cameo opportunity for Jolt – we’ll have to wait and see.

You can see the adorable photo of Jolt below;

It was recently announced that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be joining the cast of Echo as their characters Daredevil and Kingpin. It is not yet known if any actors from Hawkeye, other than Alaqua Cox, will be in the series.

