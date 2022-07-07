Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to return in Marvel series Echo on Disney Plus

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have joined the Marvel Disney Plus show Echo, which is already filming, as their characters Daredevil and Kingpin. Echo stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who was in Hawkeye.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say Echo will include a plotline in which Daredevil, whose alter-ego is blind attorney Matt Murdock, is searching out a former ally. Podcast The Weekly Planet has reported that ally is Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). Daredevil, Kingpin, and Jessica Jones all started out on the Netflix Marvel TV shows, which have now finally been transferred to Disney Plus and come under the MCU umbrella.

Echo follows Maya Lopez (Cox), as her life in New York as a gang leader catches up with her when she returns to her hometown and reconnects with her Native American roots. She already has tangled with her adoptive father Kingpin (D’Onofrio) in a fight in the Hawkeye finale after learning he was responsible for the death of her beloved uncle, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon).

Matt Murdock is blind and Maya Lopez is deaf, as well as wearing a prosthetic leg – seeing them team up against Kingpin will definitely be exciting. Murdock is a lawyer from Hell’s Kitchen, and as his name suggests – Kingpin is an ultra-violent crime boss. Netflix’s Daredevil was an R-rated show, with graphic depictions of sex and violence. Seeing these characters subsumed into a Disney Plus show will presumably mean they lean more PG-13.

