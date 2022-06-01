Hawkeye season 2 might be teased by Emmys campaign

Disney may have just hinted that more Hawkeye is coming to our small screens. On its ‘For Your Consideration‘ website, the company has changed the Marvel TV series‘ Emmy Awards intentions from Outstanding Limited Series to Outstanding Comedy Series. That’s right; the show has been taken out of the limited category, meaning that Hawkeye season 2 is now a possibility.

With the official change, it is very likely that Disney is hinting that Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint (Jeremy Renner) may be up to bat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, as this isn’t the first time such a development has occurred. Previously, the sci-fi series Loki was listed as a limited series. As every MCU fan now knows, that listing was primarily a red herring as the show ended with a major cliffhanger, and sure enough, Loki season 2 is now on its way.

While Hawkeye didn’t feature any significant cliffhangers that can’t be covered in the upcoming spin-off series Echo, it does feel like Disney may be up to its old tricks, and an announcement could be around the corner.

Hawkeye was well-received when it was released late last year. Our Anthony McGlynn called the last episode an “exciting finale” in his Hawkeye review. Currently, the freshman season holds an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it would be understandable if Disney is keen to keep the sharp-eyed shooters on its slate.

This is all speculation currently. However, director Rhys Thomas has also previously hinted that he is more than open to returning to the MCU. “The show coming out, you never know how it’s going to be received, and it has been amazing to see how warmly people have taken it and enjoyed it,” Thomas told Collider.

“And it’s been great to see Hailee’s character embraced and sort of land so firmly in the MCU. I sincerely look forward to where that character goes next. And yes, I loved walking on the streets of the MCU and would gladly enjoy doing it again.”

Hawkeye season 1 is now available to stream on Disney Plus. For more multiverse action, here is our guide to MCU Phase 4.