Loki season 2 tease was added while the final episode was being made

We got a very abrupt MCU sting for Loki season 2 at the end of the first, where it was confirmed more of the God of mischief was coming our way on Disney Plus. Turns out, the whole setup was only planned as the TV series was finishing production.

In an interview with The Playlist, Loki creator Michael Waldron explained that it simply became clear there was more to tell with the characters of the sci-fi series. “It’s important for each season to really stand alone as its own thing,” he says, before stating that “it became clear, even as we were making it and still kind of refining episode 6, that it felt like hey, this cast, this world is great and wow, there’s a lot more gas left in the tank. And yeah, there is certainly more story to tell here. And so that’s when we sort of shifted some things.”

Many aspect of the show easily lend themselves to further exploration. All the variant Lokis, Kang the Conqueror, the multiverse, and that’s all without mentioning Tom Hiddleston’s Loki themselves. Another season only seems logical, and it gives us more Owen Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking of the multiverse, Waldron has also written Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and he commented on navigating the overlap. “It’s all intertwined and it all stands alone,” he says. “Like a great comic universe, I think that one thing certainly informs the other. You’re going to have a better time watching the next chapter of an MCU story if you’ve seen the stuff before it. But also, hopefully, even if you’ve never if you’ve walked in off the street, you’ll still have a blast.”

We don’t know a whole lot about Loki season 2 right now, other than it’s in development. Hiddleston is expected back, as are Wilson, Gugu-Mbatha Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and John Majors, who plays the many versions of Kang. Between now whenever the next season lands, you can scope out Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

