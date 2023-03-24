Loki season 2 release date window revealed by Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson continues to be good value in junkets and on red carpets every time he’s asked about the MCU, because he seems to be as loose-lipped as Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo. Wilson is just too laid back to care about the Marvel police, and that means that we get some juicy tidbits from him now and then. The latest seems to give some indication of when we can expect Loki season 2. Wilson also opened up about working with new cast-member Ke Huy Quan, who of course recently won an Oscar.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of his new movie Paint, in which he plays someone who definitely isn’t Bob Ross, Wilson said; “I guess they had kind of a little shot of Tom Hiddleston and I and Jonathan Majors from Loki season two,” Wilson said when asked about the Loki teaser at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“And I think that’s coming out end of the summer or September.” Wilson added that the show’s second season promises to “get very wild,” now that the Kangs have been unleashed.

“It’s so exciting. That was incredible,” Wilson gushed when discussing the Everything Everywhere All at Once star joining the Loki crew. “Every time I saw him winning something, it was another speech that just kind of was a tearjerker that was so moving. I think people will be excited for the character he plays in Loki season two, even though the character that he won an Oscar for was so great, I think people are going to love his character in this.”

As well as Ke Huy Quan, other new additions to cast include Rafael Casal and Kate Mackie in undisclosed roles. There are now substantial rumours that Owen Wilson’s Mobius and the TVA will play a significant role in Deadpool 3, so presumably Loki season two will set that up in some way.

