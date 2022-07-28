Kevin Feige wants Deadpool 3 to do what Ragnarok did for Thor

During the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel revealed a massive lineup for its future action movies and TV series, sharing its plans for Phase 5 and even Phase 6. However, despite two new Avengers movies, and confirmation of a Fantastic Four film, one cheeky anti-hero was missing from the event. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds, got no mention.

But fear not, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Marvel movie is still coming, and Kevin Feige has high hopes for what it will do for the series. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Feige explained how he hoped that the upcoming sequel would be a defining film for the dark-humoured hero, just as Ragnarok was for Thor and Civil War was for Captain America.

“How do we elevate it in the way we’ve been able to with Civil War and Infinity War and Ragnarok?” Feige said while referencing the studio’s history to go big and hit hard regarding the third entries in Marvel’s franchise. “It’s very fun to be in the world of the Ryan Reynolds show.”

Ragnarok famously revitalised the Thor movies and introduced a new tone of self-referential humour to the character. The film, along with Civil War and Infinity War, is also commonly seen as one of the best Marvel movies, period.

Both of Deadpool’s previous outings have been hits, so it isn’t too surprising to hear from Feige that Deadpool 3 will probably be good too. Since Deadpool already has the humour category locked down, we can also assume that Feige’s comparison to Ragnarok means that Deadpool 3 will see Reynolds possibly shift his demeanour to fit more within the multiverse structure. Stay tuned for updates.

Currently, there is no set Deadpool 3 release date. However, fans can look forward to seeing Reynolds in John Krasinski’s upcoming film Imaginary Friends, and a comedy movie based on the Hasbro board game, Clue.