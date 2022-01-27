Karen Gillan says James Gunn brings an indie spirit to Guardians of the Galaxy

While promoting her new Sundance movie Dual, co-starring Aaron Paul, Karen Gillan has been discussing director James Gunn bringing an “indie spirit” to the set of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The final part of MCU‘s Guardians trilogy is currently scheduled for release in May 2023.

A lot has happened since Guardians of the Galaxy 2 was released in 2017, including the firing and rehiring of James Gunn. But it sounds like the set of the big-budget blockbuster is as fun and light-hearted as ever. Scottish actress Karen Gillan, who has won praise for her performance as the blue-skinned Nebula across four MCU movies, (including having an important role in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame) says that making Gunn laugh is “the best feeling ever.”

Speaking to Aaron Paul as part of IMDb’s Ask Each Other Anything series, Gillan said; “What James Gunn brings to it is this real indie spirit…you’re not so aware that you’re making a giant movie. It’s like, it feels as loose and free and as flexible as an indie can feel sometimes.”

Gillan continued; “And he always directs with a microphone. And so you’re always just getting this like, booming voice from God essentially. He’s like, ‘Do it again. Do it like this.’ And then he throws out lines that aren’t even in the script. ‘Call him this, do this.’ And then you literally hear him laughing over the microphone, which is also maybe the best feeling ever, too. ‘Yes, I made him laugh.'”

Not much is known about Guardians 3 yet, even though it began shooting in November 2021. There is still speculation about casting, with Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios and Disney keeping the usual tight lid on things. We do know that Will Poulter plays new character Adam Warlock, a fan-favourite character from the comics. Chukwudi Iwuji, who is currently appearing in Peacemaker, has also been cast as an “extremely powerful” character, but we don’t yet know who.

