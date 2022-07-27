Which MCU characters will be on the Avengers in The Kang Dynasty? Marvel Studios has laid out its plans for Phase 5 and revealed that we’re building toward Avengers 5. Titled ‘The Kang Dynasty’, the action movie’s exact plot details are a closely guarded secret, but we can make a few educated guesses about the upcoming Marvel movie.

It’ll likely be based on the Avengers storyline of the same name, written by Kurt Busiek. The story saw Kang the Conqueror finally take over the world, only for his rule to be threatened by Earth’s mightiest heroes, The Avengers, who rebel against their new overlord. We imagine, like with Infinity War, Marvel Studios will take a broad strokes approach to adapting the story, streamlining things for the movie.

The landscape of the MCU is very different now, though, with some of our favourite heroes being dead (RIP Black Widow and Iron Man), forgotten (Sorry Spider-Man), or retired (Hawkeye). The big question then is, which MCU characters will be on the Avengers in The Kang Dynasty? Well, we’ve put together a list of heroes we think will assemble for Avengers 5.

Which MCU characters could be on the Avengers in The Kang Dynasty?

Captain America (Sam Wilson)

Captain Marvel

Black Panther (???)

Thor

Ant-Man

Shang-Chi

Doctor Strange

Ms Marvel

She-Hulk

Spider-Man

Captain America (Sam Wilson)

The Avengers without Captain America is a bit like a broken fork, pointless. But who’ll wield the shield when the team next assembles? Well, Sam Wilson went on a journey of self-discovery during the events of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier that saw him finally accept his role as the new Captain America.

Sam will be suiting up in Phase 5 for Captain America: New World Order. As such, we think it’s pretty much guaranteed that Sam Wilson will lead the team in The Kang Dynasty; he might even bring Bucky with him if we’re lucky.

Captain Marvel

If Captain America is the heart and leader of the Avengers, then Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers, is definitely the muscle. Capable of going toe-to-toe with Thanos, the Avengers will need Carol’s incredible powers if they want to defeat Kang.

We’ll next see Carol in The Marvels, and we know that Brie Larson – as one of the newer Avengers – definitely has a few more MCU movies left on her contract. All this pretty much makes her appearance guaranteed.

Black Panther (???)

This is where things get complicated. We’re confident there will be a Black Panther on the team; we just don’t know who that will be. The untimely death of Chadwick Boseman has left the role vacant, and Marvel has explicitly said they will not recast the role. In the recent Wakanda Forever trailer, we saw someone wearing Black Panther’s vibranium suit; we just don’t know who’s in it.

Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder promised us that the God of Thunder would return, and Avengers 5 seems like the next logical place he’ll show up. Like Captain Marvel, Thor’s one of the Avenger’s heaviest hitters, capable of fighting some of the MCU’s strongest figures.

The Odinson also has a soft spot for Earth, so he’s unlikely to be pleased if Kang takes it over. The only wrinkle in him appearing is his commitment to Love – his newly adopted daughter – but we know she likes a fight, so maybe he’ll bring her with him?

Ant-Man

We’re writing this before seeing Ant-Man 3, but there are a few reasons why we feel that he’ll be in The Kang Dynasty. Scott Lang will be the first Avenger to meet Kang in Quantumania, so in theory, he’ll have the most experience in battling the time travelling warlord.

Aside from this experience, Scott provides a fair amount of comic relief, which – with the death of Tony Stark – the team (and film) could do with.

Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi is the most likely MCU character outside Sam Wilson to appear in Avengers 5. Why? Well, the movie’s being made by Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi, so he’s bound to have a soft spot for the master of kung-fu.

Outside of cinematic nepotism, though, Shang-Chi’s just too popular not to appear in The Kang Dynasty. His inclusion is an open goal for Marvel and will give fans a taste of that Shang-Chi goodness they’ve been missing while waiting for news on his sequel.

Doctor Strange

The Bleeker Street magician is one of the older Avengers now, but he’s still pulling rabbits out of hats. Last we saw him, he’d been ever so slightly corrupted by dark magic, but that will probably come in handy when battling Kang.

Although we will say if anyone’s dying during this film, it’s poor Doctor Strange; he’s a bit too powerful to be kept on the board for the whole film (not that we expect him to stay dead).

Ms Marvel

If Kamala Khan’s not on the team, then I will cry until I am sick. That is my argument, and I will not be taking questions on it at this time.

She-Hulk

If you’re putting together an Avengers team, you’ve got to have a Hulk on board. We don’t make the rules. We just rigidly enforce them. With Bruce seemingly being semi-retired (we’ve not seen She-Hulk yet), it’s likely that Jen will be stepping up to take his gamma green spot on the team.

Spider-Man

I’ll be honest I’m just wish-listing at this point because no one remembers poor Spider-Man, so there unlikely to call him when they Assemble.

That said, neither Marvel nor Sony are likely to want the world’s most popular superhero (sorry, Superman fans, the truth hurts) to miss out on an opportunity to sell plastic to children (and me) and what’s more powerful than capitalism? Nothing.

Sorry if your favourite character didn’t make the list. Maybe they’ll be on The Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four, or the Guardians of the Galaxy? We’re confident they’ll all appear as well. They just don’t count as real Avengers.