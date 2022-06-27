John Krasinski’s cameo in Doctor Strange 2 is because of fancasting

It’s clear to many that a lot of the Doctor Strange 2 cameos were borne out of fan service — but when it came to John Kransinski‘s cameo as Reed Richards, fans had a much bigger role in his casting than you might have expected.
As part of Disney Plus’ commentary on the MCU flick, Sam Raimi, who directed the flick, explained how the casting of Krasinski came about. “It’s so funny that Kevin [Feige] cast John [Krasinski] because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be,” he said. “And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, ‘Let’s make that dream come true.’ I’ve always really enjoyed all of his performances.”
Michael Waldron, a writer from the Marvel movie, added, “Reed Richards is my favorite Marvel Comics character, so it was a real honor to get to write his first entry in the MCU. John’s such an amazing performer and such a great partner in bringing this role to life for the first time.”
That isn’t the only revelation fans have taken away from the Doctor Strange 2 Disney Plus commentary. Richie Palmer, a producer of the fantasy movie, revealed that they used a scan of Elizabeth Olsen’s eye on the Garangatos to foreshadow her villainous role in the film.
Doctor Strange 2 sees Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Benedict Wong reprise their roles as Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, and Wong, respectively.
The Phase 4 movie also introduces a string of new characters, such as America Chavez played by Xochitil Gomez as well as a range of cameos of established Marvel characters like Peggy Carter’s Captain Carter and Patrick Stewart’s Professor X.
The movie is now available to stream on Disney Plus.
Continue the conversation over on The Digital Fix Forum