John Krasinski’s cameo in Doctor Strange 2 is because of fancasting

It’s clear to many that a lot of the Doctor Strange 2 cameos were borne out of fan service — but when it came to John Kransinski‘s cameo as Reed Richards, fans had a much bigger role in his casting than you might have expected.

As part of Disney Plus’ commentary on the MCU flick, Sam Raimi, who directed the flick, explained how the casting of Krasinski came about. “It’s so funny that Kevin [Feige] cast John [Krasinski] because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be,” he said. “And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, ‘Let’s make that dream come true.’ I’ve always really enjoyed all of his performances.”

Michael Waldron, a writer from the Marvel movie, added, “Reed Richards is my favorite Marvel Comics character, so it was a real honor to get to write his first entry in the MCU. John’s such an amazing performer and such a great partner in bringing this role to life for the first time.”