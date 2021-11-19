Jeremy Renner says he’ll play Hawkeye until the “damn” costume doesn’t fit

Unlike some of the other OG Avengers, Jeremy Renner is not ready to hang up his spandex just yet. Speaking to the New York Times, Renner has said; “I can make that live for another decade. Until I just can’t fit into the damn costume anymore.”

Three of the MCU’s most high-profile stars – Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) – have either been killed off or retired. Chris Hemsworth (Thor) will be back soon in Thor: Love and Thunder and it looks like Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) will be sticking around for the time being, as he turned up in the recent teaser for Disney Plus’ She-Hulk.

Renner will of course, be on our small screens soon, in the new Disney Plus show Hawkeye – which starts on November 24. Marvel appears to be teasing a handover from the old guard to a new, younger generation. So Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova (who made her debut in Black Widow) could potentially be leading the next phases of the MCU, alongside characters such as Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani).

But Renner wants to stick around; “I’ll do it till no one wants to see me do it.” In the New York Times interview, he also says that “I don’t have a Disney face,” and continued; “That guy, he’s got some experience in his life. He’s got some hardships. There are murderous qualities in that resting face of his.”

Renner’s more hard-hitting show, Mayor of Kingstown, started on Paramount Plus on November 14. It stars Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Taylor Handley and Renner as the powerful McLusky family in a show which deals with the complex American prison system. Aiden Gillen also stars.

Stay tuned for more about Hawkeye, including our review.