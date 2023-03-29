James Gunn did GotG 3 because of this MCU character

With the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 release date just around the bend, everyone is gearing up to get back in the Marvel saddle and see what else Marvel’s Phase 5 has to offer for Peter, Gamora, and the like.

But the Marvel movie promises a lot more than just the usual superhero movie antics, because this part of the story is set to focus on one of the Guardians in a particular way, and give us a little more insight into their history.

This is, partly, due to James Gunn’s affinity for the MCU character. The fictional figure in question? Rocket Racoon.

In an interview with Total Film, Gunn revealed just how integral Rocket is to the third instalment of the Guardians movie, and why the snarky racoon’s story is at the forefront of his mind.

“The most important thing for me was Rocket’s story, and then, following that, everybody else,” Gunn says. “Rocket is the secret protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and has always been the centre of it for me; and this is really fulfilling that. The reason I came back, and decided to do this movie, was because I really felt like Rocket’s story needed to be told – and it was left hanging after Vol 2. So that’s the most important thing.”