Hugh Jackman reveals Deadpool 3’s place in the MCU timeline

When it was announced Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as the X-Men character Wolverine for the Deadpool 3 release date, the world rejoiced. And then we all wondered how that even works, given his character died in the last X-Men movie – but now we have an answer.

In the world of MCU movies, no one is ever truly dead. MCU characters and Marvel villains have been coming back to life for decades, through comic books and now superhero movies. It’s not usually much of a problem, but when it comes to Wolverine, the culmination of his story in Logan is deemed pretty much perfect.

It’s understandable then, that fans were apprehensive of Deadpool 3 ruining that legacy. Well, in an appearance on the Empire podcast, Jackman put those fears to bed.

Apparently, Jackman spoke to Logan director James Mangold and reassured him about how the new comedy movie would affect their previous collaboration: “He was actually really cool about it. I did tell him that it took place before our movie, so I wasn’t gonna screw with the claws popping out of the grave. So he was relieved by that, and he totally got it. He thought it was a good idea.”

“None of us wanted to screw with that. I was really proud of that movie and what we did, and it felt perfect. And actually, for five years, I was really, honestly, I can tell you, I was kind of a hard done, I was like, this was it,” Jackman added.

The new movie, whenever it arrives, is bringing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together for what is expected to be a universe-bending, uber-violent, ridiculously fun Marvel movie. And thankfully, it won’t be messing with anything Logan established, so we can all breathe a sigh of relief.

For more from Ryan Reynolds, check out our guide to the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date. Or, for more Marvel, dive into our guide to the Ant-Man 3 release date.