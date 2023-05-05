How long is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, May is a big month as we prepare to see the new superhero movie. Here's the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 runtime.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 runtime - Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

How long is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Here’s what we know about the latest MCU movie’s runtime.

With the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 release date now upon us, audiences across the world are gearing up to check out the new movie from Marvel’s Phase 5. In our own Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review, we praised the film as one of the MCU‘s very best movies, especially in recent years. So it’s a must-see for any superhero movie fans. But what is the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 runtime?

How long is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 clocks in at 2 hours and 30 minutes. This 150 minute runtime means that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the longer Marvel movies, and is also the longest Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

But, there is lots of plot in the new movie and as the grand conclusion to the trilogy, the movie earns its length.

