How long is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

How long is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Here’s what we know about the latest MCU movie’s runtime.

With the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 release date now upon us, audiences across the world are gearing up to check out the new movie from Marvel’s Phase 5. In our own Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review, we praised the film as one of the MCU‘s very best movies, especially in recent years. So it’s a must-see for any superhero movie fans. But what is the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 runtime?

How long is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 clocks in at 2 hours and 30 minutes. This 150 minute runtime means that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the longer Marvel movies, and is also the longest Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

But, there is lots of plot in the new movie and as the grand conclusion to the trilogy, the movie earns its length.

Once you’ve seen the movie, come back to The Digital Fix to check out all our coverage. This includes guides on the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ending explained, our explainer on Adam Warlock, even everything you need to know before watching Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Or, look forward into the MCU’s future with our explainer on The Marvels release date.