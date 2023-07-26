How long has Rhodey been a Skrull in Secret Invasion?

How long has Rhodey been a Skrull? Secret Invasion, the new Disney Plus show, has revealed that aliens walk amongst us, or at least they do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, the shape-shifting Skrulls have been slowly infiltrating our planet, and anyone could secretly be an alien agent.

So how deep does the conspiracy go in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, in Secret Invasion episode 4, we learned that one of the best MCU characters, James Rhodes, aka Rhodey, aka War Machine, was, in fact, a Skrull, but the question now is, when was Rhodey replaced? Well, the Secret Invasion finale gave us a clue that Rhodey’s been gone for a long time.

Was he replaced when the Marvel series began, or do we need to go back and watch all the Marvel movies in order to work out when the Skrulls took him? How long has Rhodey been a Skrull?

How long has Rhodey been a Skrull?

Kevin Feige has implied that the Rhodey was replaced with a Skrull some time ago and that his abduction isn’t a recent development. While we don’t know the exact time frame, it appears as though Rhodey was replaced sometime after Civil War.

We’re saying that because in the Secret Invasion finale, Rhodey was unable to walk after being in the Srull compound. Now it’s possible that he was just weakened after spending time so long in captivity, but it’s equally possible that Rhodey was taken from the hospital after he was injured by Vision.

That would mean Rhodey didn’t experience the events of Endgame and that he doesn’t know Tony Stark is dead. Heartbreaking stuff. I’m sure we’ll get more answers when Armor Wars is released, but for now, Feige seems happy to leave the exact amount of time Rhodey’s been a sSkrull a secret.

Speaking to Marvel.com, Feige said, “[We want audiences to] understand exactly how long he’s been a Skrull. We like the idea of fans going back and watching some of the other appearances of Rhodey and realizing that that wasn’t him.”

