How long has Rhodey been a Skrull? Secret Invasion, the new Disney Plus show, has revealed that aliens walk amongst us, or at least they do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, the shape-shifting Skrulls have been slowly infiltrating our planet, and anyone could secretly be an alien agent.

So how deep does the conspiracy go in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, in Secret Invasion episode 4, we learned that one of the best MCU characters, James Rhodes, aka Rhodey, aka Warmachine, was, in fact, a Skrull (Editor: We called it, by the way), but the question now, is, when was Rhodey replaced?

Was he replaced when the Marvel series began, or do we need to go back and watch all the Marvel movies in order to work out when the Skrulls took him? How long has Rhodey been a Skrull?

How long has Rhodey been a Skrull?

Kevin Feige has implied that the Rhodey was replaced with a Skrull some time ago and that his abduction isn’t a recent development. While we don’t know the exact time frame, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was revealed that Rhodey has been a Skrull since the start of Phase 4.

Speaking to Marvel.com, Feige said, “[We want audiences to] understand exactly how long he’s been a Skrull. We like the idea of fans going back and watching some of the other appearances of Rhodey and realizing that that wasn’t him.”

We think Rhodey was swapped out at the beginning of Phase 4 and not earlier because replacing him before then would undermine his surprisingly sweet relationship with Nebula in Endgame, and we don’t want to lose that part of his character.

