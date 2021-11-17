Hailee Steinfeld’s dad helped her train for Hawkeye

The leading actors for the Disney Plus series Hawkeye have recently revealed the physical challenges they face as action stars in the MCU. In an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Hailee Steinfeld shared how she enlisted the help of her father, who is a personal trainer, to prepare for her role in the upcoming TV series.

Steinfeld, who plays the Young Avenger Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, explained how she was initially nervous about joining the roster of action heroes and wanted to take steps to feel confident and “not intimidated by it”. According to the star, she worked with her dad to get Marvel ready. While the family collaboration helped her, Steinfeld also shared how working with a close relative was tough. Apparently, she would “look up and think, ‘Where’s my dad?'” as he went into full-on personal trainer mode.

Steinfeld’s Hawkeye co-star, Jeremy Renner, who plays Clint Barton (known as Hawkeye in the MCU), also opened up about the physical demands of being an action movie star. When asked if he had ever been injured while doing his own stunts as Hawkeye, the actor responded: “Not on a Marvel movie, but I broke both my arms on a movie called Tag.”

Luckily Renner has made a full recovery since the 2018 film, and Steinfeld is confidently action ready for the new series, which looks to be full of high stakes and adrenaline-inducing scenes.

In the trailer for the Disney Plus show, we saw Molotov cocktails, people jumping off buildings and gunshots while the Christmas song ‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ played in the background. Needless to say, it looks like both stars have been put through their paces.

Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye will premiere with the first two episodes exclusively on the streaming service Disney Plus on November 24.