Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 broke a world record held by The Grinch

Creating the colourful worlds of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies can’t be an easy task for the crew involved, with all sorts of different creatures and characters to bring to life. In fact, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just broke a world record previously held by the 2000s movie The Grinch, for the most make-up applied in a single production.

With diverse characters like Gamora, Drax, Nebula, and Mantis, it’s not surprising that the team behind the MCU comedy movies make their way through a lot of make-up. Production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is almost at an end it seems, and the work being done by the crew has recently been recognised as record-breaking.

The movie’s director, James Gunn, took to Twitter to share the news and congratulate and thank the team around him for their achievement. The record had been in place for over 20 years, thanks to the phenomenal make-up work on the family movie The Grinch, starring Jim Carrey as the titular, grumpy, green beast.

Gunn’s tweet on April 4 read: “Just heard from our make up folks at Legacy Effects that yesterday Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 officially passed the World Record for the most makeup appliances created for a single production (surpassing The Grinch). Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive!”

Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for “the most makeup appliances created for a single production” (surpassing The Grinch). Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 4, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the third, and quite possibly the last film in the Guardians series, with Gunn himself calling the upcoming movie a “wrap up” for the team.

While some of the characters may well continue into Marvel’s Phase 4 and beyond, it’s becoming increasingly clear that we won’t see the Guardians together again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is due for release in 2023.

The unlikely success of the group of quirky heroes has been one of the shining lights in the MCU journey so far, with a team of fairly unknown comic book characters becoming one of the most popular elements of the Marvel machine.