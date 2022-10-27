Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is “a very sweet departure” for Zoe Saldaña

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is one of most anticipated Marvel movies of Phase 5. The third in James Gunn’s science fiction movies will be a send-off for several longstanding MCU characters, ending an era within the franchise. Zoe Saldaña, who plays Gamora, had some incredibly mixed emotions while filming.

“[Filming] started bitter in the beginning cause obviously you’re anticipating the end, but I’m just so happy that once again I got to work with great people,” Saldaña told Entertainment Weekly. “I had an evolution that I witnessed of myself, but also my director and my cast. I just felt very blessed and grateful. It was a very sweet departure, I have to say.”

That’s all one way to describe what it must be like for the Guardians. Introduced to the MCU in 2014, they went from one of the lesser-known teams in Marvel canon to one of the biggest, Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, and more, instantly becoming bigger stars for their involvement.

The trilogy, directed and written by James Gunn, follows the ragtag team through various adventures on the cosmic side of Marvel. So far, they’ve faced Ronan the Destroyer and Ego, the Living Planet, and in the upcoming threequel, they’ve got Adam Warlock, a synthesised perfect being, portrayed by Will Poulter. Most of the the team crossed over with their Earthly peers in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, to help defeat Thanos.

We don’t know much about Guardians of the Galaxy 3 yet, and that’s somewhat because there’s a Disney Plus special to get through first. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to the streaming service November 25. Among all of this, Saldaña’s due to appear in James Cameron’s Avatar 2 as well, coming to cinemas this December.

