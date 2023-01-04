Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is Dave Bautista’s last Marvel movie

Dave Bautista is widely considered to be one of the best actors who has made the leap from the wrestling world. While most – like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena – have mainly stuck to comedy movies and action movies, Bautista has shown glimpses that he could be great dramatic actor. In his work with Denis Villeneuve, especially, Bautista has been given the chance to demonstrate his range. He is still best known as Drax in the MCU, of course, but he hopes to be moving beyond the grey make up soon.

As well as working with respected directors and actors in the likes of Bond movie Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, Hotel Artemis, Army of the Dead, Dune, and Glass Onion – Bautista also has M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin coming up, as well as Dune Part Two of course.

Speaking of Villeneuve, Bautista says; “If I could be a number one [on the callsheet] with Denis, I would do it for fucking free. I think that’s how I could find out how good I could be. He brings out the best in me. He sees me in a different light, sees the performer that I want to be. That might be how I solve the puzzle.”

As for Drax, Bautista has mixed feelings; “I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over]. It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

It sounds as though Bautista is ready to move on from the MCU, and that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be the last we see of Drax. The trailer certainly made it look like it would be an emotional finale for all of the main characters. But we’ll have to wait until May to find out.

