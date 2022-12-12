Marvel fans can’t stop looking at the MCU’s new golden god

We got a good look at Will Poulter’s MCU character Adam Warlock in the first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer, and fans have become transfixed. Thanks to YouTube’s own viewership tracker, we can see that the most watched moment of the footage is Poulter’s gold painted face for the seconds he appears.

In the MCU movie trailer, we see Adam Warlock fighting Nebula. the shots are too quick to allow us any other context, though scanning the background indicates it could be a ship or a prison of some kind, since there’s a balcony and it’s all rust-coloured metal.

Adam is being sent after the Guardians by the Sovereigns, after Rocket steals their batteries. What we see in the teaser might be Adam’s first time tracking the team down, and beating them as a result. Created to be a perfect entity, Warlock isn’t a being easily overcome, and we might see everyone suffer like Nebula does in the science fiction movie.

Still, it looks like Marvel fans new and old alike are transfixed. He’s hard to miss, to be fair, and if you don’t know about Adam from the comics, you’re probably wondering who the heck this gold-skinned weirdo is.

In Marvel canon, Adam was crucial to defeating Thanos and getting back the Infinity Gauntlet. Of course, this isn’t how the MCU timeline has worked out, but better late than never! Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel are all returning for the threequel adventure movie, written and directed by James Gunn.

We’ll have to wait until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in cinemas May 5, 2023 for more. Have a look at our guide to Ant-Man 3 and Marvel’s Phase 5 for more marvelous misadventures.