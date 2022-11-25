What are the songs in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? If there’s one thing you can say about the superhero movies James Gunn makes, it’s that they have absolutely amazing soundtracks. He introduced us to not one but two Awesome Mixes in his Marvel movies, while his DC movie The Suicide Squad didn’t need an excuse to include some great tunes.

Now, though, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has given Gunn a chance to do something he couldn’t before, use Christmas songs, and he chooses some bangers. So as it’s likely, you’ll want to make your own Guardian-themed Christmas playlist after watching this special; we thought it’d be helpful to write a list of every song in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Every song in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Fairytale of New York (featuring Kirsty Maccoll) by The Pogues

I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)

Dead by Xmas by Hanoi Rocks

Christmas Treat by Julian Casablancas

Is This Christmas by The Wombats

Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses

Just Like Christmas by Low

I Want An Alien For Christmas by Fountains Of Wayne

Mrs Claus by Little Jackie

Christmastime by The Smashing Pumpkins

Here It Is Christmas Time by Kevin Bacon and The Old 97’s

While a lot of the songs in the show are just old Christmas favourites, it’s worth highlighting ‘I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)’ was co-written by Gunn, which probably explains why it includes lyrics about “stabbing out Santa’s eyes” and “Earthling’s being so weird”.

