Eternals are returning to the MCU, confirms Black Panther 2 producer

It turns out that the MCU isn’t through with the Eternals yet. During an interview with the YouTube channel Phaze Zero, Nate Moore – the producer of the upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther 2 – hinted that the MCU characters from Chloé Zhao’s science fiction movie will be returning to the beloved IP at some point.

Eternals is a 2021 film – part of Marvel Phase 4. Telling the story of a group of ancient protectors, it introduced the Celestials to the MCU as well as Harry Styles in a post-credit scene as the Marvel character Starfox (Thanos’ brother). However, despite the cliffhangers and post-credit stings, there has been no mention of an Eternals 2 taking place, making fans question the heroes’ future in the franchise.

Even when the studio announced its plans for Marvel Phase 5 and Phase 6 at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, an Eternals sequel was not mentioned. However, Moore – who also served as a producer on the 2021 superhero movie – has confirmed that despite the silence, the Eternals haven’t been forgotten.

“I don’t want to spoil anything, but we have not seen the last of those characters,” he said while promoting Black Panther 2 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Moore did not share any more details on where the Eternals could pop up.

We know that they probably won’t be getting their own film in Phase 5. However, Moore’s hints may suggest that they could appear in any of the announced upcoming Marvel projects in Phase 6, such as Fantastic Four, Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Or maybe the’ll get their own Marvel series?

