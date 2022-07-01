Elizabeth Olsen wants MCU fans to scare Marvel into bringing her back

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, wants to do more in the franchise. On a recent episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, she mentioned she’d like Marvel movie fans to scare the powers that be into getting her another role.

When asked about doing another action movie as Wanda, otherwise known as the Scarlet Witch, she mentioned she’s opened to it. “I hope so,” Olsen says. “They don’t tell me anything about my fate. No. I don’t know. I should come back. But really, I don’t know. I want fans to be so aggressive and terrify them into doing it or something.”

Realising how dedicated, and frankly scary, fans and communities can be online, Olsen walked back that last part. “I mean, that’s not a good way to do anything actually,” she states. “I take that back. No one needs to use force.” Given how great she is in Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, we reckon her performances will do the talking behind-the-scenes.

In Doctor Strange 2, Olsen took on a villainous role after being a hero for so long. Well, that’s not strictly true, she moved into anti-villain status during Disney Plus show WandaVision, where she imprisoned a town in a bout of grief over Vision’s death.

The Multiverse of Madness pushes her further into that arc, where she leads an assault on existence itself in order to try and find peace. The adventure movie is one of the better MCU Phase 4 instalments, thanks in no small part to Olsen’s performance, with a little help from horror movie veteran Sam Raimi’s direction.

